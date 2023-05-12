American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Gained 4.15% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In last trading session, American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) saw 16.97 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.07 trading at -$0.27 or -1.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.95B. That closing price of AAL’s stock is at a discount of -29.5% from its 52-week high price of $18.22 and is indicating a premium of 17.2% from its 52-week low price of $11.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 25.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 23.83 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 14 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.29 in the current quarter.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.88%, in the last five days AAL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 05/10/23 when the stock touched $14.07 price level, adding 4.29% to its value on the day. American Airlines Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 10.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.15% in past 5-day. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) showed a performance of 8.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 69.95 million shares which calculate 2.54 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.37% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $29.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -106.11% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 32.48% for stock’s current value.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that American Airlines Group Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -1.26% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 454.00% while that of industry is 31.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 69.70% in the current quarter and calculating 8.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $13.61 billion for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $13.67 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $13.42 billion and $13.46 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1.40% while estimating it to be 1.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -46.10% during past 5 years.

AAL Dividends

American Airlines Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 19 and July 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 55.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 55.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 55.35% institutions for American Airlines Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at AAL for having 72.96 million shares of worth $928.05 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 11.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, which was holding about 38.1 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $484.62 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 19.73 million shares of worth $251.01 million or 3.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 19.37 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $246.32 million in the company or a holder of 2.97% of company’s stock.