AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.20?

In recent trading session, AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) saw 0.45 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.20 trading at -$0.01 or -1.59% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $32.11M. That most recent trading price of LIDR’s stock is at a discount of -3065.0% from its 52-week high price of $6.33 and is indicating a premium of 15.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.05 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.26 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.59%, in the last five days LIDR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 05/11/23 when the stock touched $0.20 price level, adding 7.41% to its value on the day. AEye Inc.’s shares saw a change of -57.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.23% in past 5-day. AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) showed a performance of -15.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.73 million shares which calculate 3.4 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AEye Inc. (LIDR) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 190.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $706k and $767k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 41.60% while estimating it to be 291.10% for the next quarter.

LIDR Dividends

AEye Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.84 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 47.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39.84% institutions for AEye Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. General Motors Holdings LLC is the top institutional holder at LIDR for having 14.06 million shares of worth $6.76 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 8.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 7.41 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.56 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.26 million shares of worth $1.57 million or 1.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.95 million shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.73 million in the company or a holder of 1.15% of company’s stock.