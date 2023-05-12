Actelis Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) Shares Plunged -10.45% In A Week – But Can It Maintain Its Gains?

In recent trading session, Actelis Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) saw 0.47 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.77 trading at $0.21 or 5.90% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.44M. That most recent trading price of ASNS’s stock is at a discount of -945.09% from its 52-week high price of $39.40 and is indicating a premium of 30.5% from its 52-week low price of $2.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 234.88K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Actelis Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.90%, in the last five days ASNS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the stock touched $3.77 price level, adding 21.95% to its value on the day. Actelis Networks Inc.’s shares saw a change of -21.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.45% in past 5-day. Actelis Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) showed a performance of 24.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16790.0 shares which calculate 0.52 days to cover the short interests.

ASNS Dividends

Actelis Networks Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in June and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Actelis Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.47% institutions for Actelis Networks Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services, LLC is the top institutional holder at ASNS for having 2000.0 shares of worth $7460.0. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 0.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG, which was holding about 1684.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6281.0.