Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) At $23.75: What To Do?

In last trading session, Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) saw 5.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.75 trading at -$0.67 or -2.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.95B. That closing price of ZION’s stock is at a discount of -151.58% from its 52-week high price of $59.75 and is indicating a premium of 23.12% from its 52-week low price of $18.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.14 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.74%, in the last five days ZION remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 05/08/23 when the stock touched $23.75 price level, adding 10.24% to its value on the day. Zions Bancorporation National Association’s shares saw a change of -51.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.81% in past 5-day. Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) showed a performance of -21.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.85 million shares which calculate 1.96 days to cover the short interests.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Zions Bancorporation National Association is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -52.41% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -10.54% while that of industry is -7.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 2.30% in the current quarter and calculating -9.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $797.78 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $792.46 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $765 million and $813.43 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 4.30% while estimating it to be -2.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.40% during past 5 years.

ZION Dividends

Zions Bancorporation National Association is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on July 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.63% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86.22% institutions for Zions Bancorporation National Association that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ZION for having 21.08 million shares of worth $1.04 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 14.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 9.88 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $485.69 million.

On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.28 million shares of worth $259.54 million or 3.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.57 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $224.45 million in the company or a holder of 3.08% of company’s stock.