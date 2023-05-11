WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) Shares Plunges -1.37% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) saw 8.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $0.39 trading at -$0.04 or -8.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $259.16M. That closing price of WEâ€™s stock is at a discount of -1971.79% from its 52-week high price of $8.08 and from its 52-week low price of $0.39. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.87 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.38 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For WeWork Inc. (WE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.25 in the current quarter.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.93%, in the last five days WE remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Monday, 05/08/23 when the stock touched $0.39 price level, adding 16.83% to its value on the day. WeWork Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -72.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.37% in past 5-day. WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) showed a performance of -29.40% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 96.58 million shares which calculate 9.21 days to cover the short interests.

WeWork Inc. (WE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that WeWork Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -85.65% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 48.69% while that of industry is 17.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 67.10% in the current quarter and calculating 69.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.20% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $872.05 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $895.74 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $815 million and $864.95 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 7.00% while estimating it to be 3.60% for the next quarter.

WE Dividends

WeWork Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 02 and August 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.08% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 89.34 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89.34% institutions for WeWork Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. SB Global Advisers Ltd is the top institutional holder at WE for having 324.35 million shares of worth $127.99 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 45.58% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD, which was holding about 81.08 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 11.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $31.99 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 11.02 million shares of worth $4.35 million or 1.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.47 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.34 million in the company or a holder of 1.19% of companyâ€™s stock.