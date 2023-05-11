Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL), Stock Drops -63.91% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In last trading session, Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) saw 5.03 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.48 trading at $0.53 or 1.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.02B. That closing price of WAL’s stock is at a discount of -216.12% from its 52-week high price of $86.87 and is indicating a premium of 72.85% from its 52-week low price of $7.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.54 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.02 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.97%, in the last five days WAL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 05/08/23 when the stock touched $27.48 price level, adding 11.35% to its value on the day. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s shares saw a change of -53.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.07% in past 5-day. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) showed a performance of -13.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.81 million shares which calculate 0.59 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $57.77 to the stock, which implies a rise of 52.43% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $32.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $71.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -158.37% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -16.45% for stock’s current value.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Western Alliance Bancorporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -59.55% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -15.15% while that of industry is -7.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -15.50% in the current quarter and calculating -19.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $664.27 million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $666.79 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $620 million and $687.38 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 7.10% while estimating it to be -3.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 26.50% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 12.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -13.30%.

WAL Dividends

Western Alliance Bancorporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 19 and July 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 91.10 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 91.10% institutions for Western Alliance Bancorporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at WAL for having 10.09 million shares of worth $601.12 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 9.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital International Investors, which was holding about 6.62 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $394.14 million.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.54 million shares of worth $125.97 million or 3.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.15 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $187.82 million in the company or a holder of 2.88% of company’s stock.