Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Has Reached A Distance Of 21.05% From Its Low, So Is It Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) saw 2.15 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.38 trading at $0.05 or 16.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.06M. That closing price of TENX’s stock is at a discount of -4005.26% from its 52-week high price of $15.60 and is indicating a premium of 21.05% from its 52-week low price of $0.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.64 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.37 in the current quarter.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 16.65%, in the last five days TENX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 05/10/23 when the stock touched $0.38 price level. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -82.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.52% in past 5-day. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) showed a performance of -1.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.2 million shares which calculate 0.07 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 93.09% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1478.95% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1215.79% for stock’s current value.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 53.80% in the current quarter and calculating 87.70% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -3.70% during past 5 years.

TENX Dividends

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 15 and May 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.89% institutions for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC is the top institutional holder at TENX for having 3.82 million shares of worth $8.51 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 17.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 84361.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $39227.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 8690.0 shares of worth $19361.0 or 0.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1521.0 shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1034.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.