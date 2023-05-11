Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Has Made The -9.76% Recovery, Could Gain Another -1729.27% Ahead

In last trading session, Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) saw 1.07 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.82 trading at -$0.09 or -10.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.97M. That closing price of SNGX’s stock is at a discount of -1729.27% from its 52-week high price of $15.00 and is indicating a discount of -9.76% from its 52-week low price of $0.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.88 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 821.93K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Soligenix Inc. (SNGX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.25 in the current quarter.

Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.22%, in the last five days SNGX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 05/04/23 when the stock touched $0.82 price level, adding 80.48% to its value on the day. Soligenix Inc.’s shares saw a change of -87.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved -42.51% in past 5-day. Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) showed a performance of -47.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.21 million shares which calculate 5.14 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $56.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 98.54% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $56.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $56.25. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -6759.76% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -6759.76% for stock’s current value.

Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Soligenix Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -91.62% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -15.38% while that of industry is 10.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 16.70% in the current quarter and calculating -44.40% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -15.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $200k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $200k in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $188k and $229k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 6.40% while estimating it to be -12.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.70% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -2.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.00%.

SNGX Dividends

Soligenix Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 11 and May 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.18 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.18% institutions for Soligenix Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at SNGX for having 0.11 million shares of worth $0.74 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 3.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which was holding about 23357.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.16 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 81279.0 shares of worth $0.55 million or 2.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 26791.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.18 million in the company or a holder of 0.91% of company’s stock.