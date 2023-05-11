Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) Is Expected To Grow By Or More Than -410.2%.

In last trading session, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) saw 7.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.94 trading at $0.02 or 0.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $173.34M. That closing price of PLX’s stock is at a discount of -20.75% from its 52-week high price of $3.55 and is indicating a premium of 66.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.89 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.65 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.68%, in the last five days PLX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/05/23 when the stock touched $2.94 price level, adding 17.18% to its value on the day. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 114.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.67% in past 5-day. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) showed a performance of 25.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.43 million shares which calculate 4.84 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 80.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -410.2% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -410.2% for stock’s current value.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 185.44% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 151.61% while that of industry is 10.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 32.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10.22 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $16.09 million and $8.75 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 45.40% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 50.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.00%.

PLX Dividends

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.05% institutions for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. is the top institutional holder at PLX for having 2.41 million shares of worth $3.31 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 3.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Meitav Dash Investments Ltd, which was holding about 0.24 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.33 million.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.13 million shares of worth $0.18 million or 0.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.11 million shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.21 million in the company or a holder of 0.19% of company’s stock.