Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN): -1109.52% Off High, Can It Comeback?

In last trading session, Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) saw 1.15 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.84 trading at $0.17 or 24.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.37M. That closing price of KSPN’s stock is at a discount of -1109.52% from its 52-week high price of $10.16 and is indicating a premium of 46.43% from its 52-week low price of $0.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 165.76K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 24.89%, in the last five days KSPN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 05/10/23 when the stock touched $0.84 price level, adding 11.58% to its value on the day. Kaspien Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 51.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved 51.35% in past 5-day. Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) showed a performance of 33.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 67210.0 shares which calculate 0.22 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 58.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -138.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -138.1% for stock’s current value.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 25.30% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -66.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

KSPN Dividends

Kaspien Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 27 and May 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.81 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 23.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.81% institutions for Kaspien Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Independent Family Office, LLC is the top institutional holder at KSPN for having 0.72 million shares of worth $0.44 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 14.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 40673.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $22573.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 12336.0 shares of worth $6846.0 or 0.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3767.0 shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2399.0 in the company or a holder of 0.08% of company’s stock.