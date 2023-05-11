Is Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP), -454.74% Away From High, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In last trading session, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) saw 1.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.11 trading at $0.7 or 20.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.95M. That closing price of KRBP’s stock is at a discount of -454.74% from its 52-week high price of $22.80 and is indicating a premium of 36.98% from its 52-week low price of $2.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.09 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 296.70K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 20.53%, in the last five days KRBP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 05/04/23 when the stock touched $4.11 price level, adding 30.81% to its value on the day. Kiromic BioPharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of -24.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.66% in past 5-day. Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) showed a performance of 25.30% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 34590.0 shares which calculate 0.15 days to cover the short interests.

KRBP Dividends

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 11 and May 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.80% institutions for Kiromic BioPharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at KRBP for having 18331.0 shares of worth $75340.0. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 1.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc, which was holding about 3567.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14660.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1222.0 shares of worth $5022.0 or 0.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 143.0 shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $587.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.