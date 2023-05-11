Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) Currently -319.31% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In last trading session, Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) saw 2.18 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.47 trading at $0.48 or 16.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $50.32M. That closing price of IMPP’s stock is at a discount of -319.31% from its 52-week high price of $14.55 and is indicating a premium of 40.06% from its 52-week low price of $2.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.82 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 872.79K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 16.05%, in the last five days IMPP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 05/10/23 when the stock touched $3.47 price level, adding 2.8% to its value on the day. Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s shares saw a change of -4.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved 61.40% in past 5-day. Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) showed a performance of 7.30% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.31 million shares which calculate 1.96 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

IMPP Dividends

Imperial Petroleum Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in June and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)’s Major holders

Gsa Capital Partners Llp is the top institutional holder at IMPP for having 97810.0 shares of worth $0.35 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 0.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 72230.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.26 million.