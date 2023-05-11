How To Know If Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) Is Expensive At $1.57.

In last trading session, Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) saw 3.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.57 trading at $0.08 or 5.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $26.97M. That closing price of TGL’s stock is at a discount of -1161.15% from its 52-week high price of $19.80 and is indicating a premium of 25.48% from its 52-week low price of $1.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 126.49K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.37%, in the last five days TGL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 05/10/23 when the stock touched $1.57 price level, adding 31.74% to its value on the day. Treasure Global Inc.’s shares saw a change of -8.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.44% in past 5-day. Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) showed a performance of 3.29% in past 30-days.

TGL Dividends

Treasure Global Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in June and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 40.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.34 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.34% institutions for Treasure Global Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Millennium Management Llc is the top institutional holder at TGL for having 13816.0 shares of worth $23625.0. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 0.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 7091.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12125.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 23022.0 shares of worth $35914.0 or 0.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7349.0 shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $11464.0 in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.