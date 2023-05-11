How To Know If Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) Is Expensive At $5.30.

In last trading session, Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) saw 4.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.30 trading at $0.75 or 16.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $69.80M. That closing price of HUDI’s stock is at a discount of -3539.25% from its 52-week high price of $192.88 and is indicating a premium of 50.94% from its 52-week low price of $2.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.34 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 16.48%, in the last five days HUDI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 05/10/23 when the stock touched $5.30 price level, adding 22.97% to its value on the day. Huadi International Group Co. Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 4.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.15% in past 5-day. Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) showed a performance of 56.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.32 million shares which calculate 0.13 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HUDI Dividends

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 70.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.30% institutions for Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at HUDI for having 0.29 million shares of worth $1.48 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 2.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Xtx Topco Ltd, which was holding about 45070.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.23 million.