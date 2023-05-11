Does TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) Look Expensive At $9.52? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) saw 3.0 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.52 trading at -$0.4 or -4.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $333.68M. That closing price of TOP’s stock is at a discount of -2593.7% from its 52-week high price of $256.44 and is indicating a premium of 63.24% from its 52-week low price of $3.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.75 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.74 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.03%, in the last five days TOP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 05/04/23 when the stock touched $9.52 price level, adding 91.19% to its value on the day. TOP Financial Group Limited’s shares saw a change of 95.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved -88.77% in past 5-day. TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) showed a performance of 92.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.32 million shares which calculate 0.69 days to cover the short interests.

TOP Dividends

TOP Financial Group Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 85.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.17% institutions for TOP Financial Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Millennium Management Llc is the top institutional holder at TOP for having 38761.0 shares of worth $0.19 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 0.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 19596.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $95628.0.