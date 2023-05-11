Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) At $0.15: What To Do?

In last trading session, Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) saw 7.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.15 trading at $0.01 or 7.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $45.58M. That closing price of BRDS’s stock is at a discount of -766.67% from its 52-week high price of $1.30 and is indicating a premium of 26.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 17.70 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.07%, in the last five days BRDS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 05/10/23 when the stock touched $0.15 price level, adding 2.6% to its value on the day. Bird Global Inc.’s shares saw a change of -17.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.19% in past 5-day. Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) showed a performance of -21.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22.95 million shares which calculate 0.66 days to cover the short interests.

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -300.00% in the current quarter and calculating 85.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $63.45 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $68.72 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $37.98 million and $76.66 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 67.10% while estimating it to be -10.40% for the next quarter.

BRDS Dividends

Bird Global Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 55.50 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 55.50% institutions for Bird Global Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at BRDS for having 35.57 million shares of worth $6.41 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 12.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Valor Management LLC, which was holding about 22.27 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.01 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 18.33 million shares of worth $3.71 million or 6.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.36 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.15 million in the company or a holder of 2.22% of company’s stock.