BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Is Looking Good Over The Long Term, Dropped Nearly -8.93% Over A Month.

In last trading session, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) saw 9.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.55 trading at -$0.42 or -14.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $336.42M. That closing price of BBAI’s stock is at a discount of -312.55% from its 52-week high price of $10.52 and is indicating a premium of 77.25% from its 52-week low price of $0.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.96 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.79 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -14.14%, in the last five days BBAI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the stock touched $2.55 price level, adding 21.54% to its value on the day. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 278.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.92% in past 5-day. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) showed a performance of -8.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.07 million shares which calculate 0.23 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 49.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -96.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -96.08% for stock’s current value.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 131.82% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 74.74% while that of industry is 10.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 57.10% in the current quarter and calculating 86.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $42.15 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $38.69 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $36.39 million and $37.61 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 15.80% while estimating it to be 2.90% for the next quarter.

BBAI Dividends

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 87.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.17% institutions for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Lynrock Lake LP is the top institutional holder at BBAI for having 1.23 million shares of worth $0.83 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 0.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Simplex Trading, LLC, which was holding about 0.21 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.52 million.