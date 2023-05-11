Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) Rises 4.30%, But An Additional Surge May Follow.

In last trading session, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) saw 3.71 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.25 trading at $0.01 or 4.30% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.66M. That closing price of ASTI’s stock is at a discount of -7104.0% from its 52-week high price of $18.01 and is indicating a premium of 20.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 635.75K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.30%, in the last five days ASTI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 05/10/23 when the stock touched $0.25 price level, adding 10.71% to its value on the day. Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -84.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.04% in past 5-day. Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) showed a performance of -34.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.73 million shares which calculate 0.66 days to cover the short interests.

ASTI Dividends

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 11 and May 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 84.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.34 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.34% institutions for Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at ASTI for having 49608.0 shares of worth $80861.0. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 0.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc., which was holding about 28655.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $46707.0.

On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 28587.0 shares of worth $14039.0 or 0.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 22041.0 shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $10824.0 in the company or a holder of 0.07% of company’s stock.