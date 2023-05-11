Analysts Say Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Can Really Get To $9.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) saw 7.19 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.60 trading at -$0.17 or -9.60% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.49M. That closing price of TRVN’s stock is at a discount of -663.75% from its 52-week high price of $12.22 and is indicating a premium of 63.75% from its 52-week low price of $0.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 14.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.27 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Trevena Inc. (TRVN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.98 in the current quarter.

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.60%, in the last five days TRVN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 05/08/23 when the stock touched $1.60 price level, adding 51.22% to its value on the day. Trevena Inc.’s shares saw a change of 11.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved 144.24% in past 5-day. Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) showed a performance of 138.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.17 million shares which calculate 1.42 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 60.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -462.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 37.5% for stock’s current value.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Trevena Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -65.03% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 60.08% while that of industry is 10.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 60.80% in the current quarter and calculating 63.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 232.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $230k for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $270k in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 24.20% during past 5 years.

TRVN Dividends

Trevena Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.61 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 15.61% institutions for Trevena Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at TRVN for having 0.64 million shares of worth $1.03 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 6.70% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.32 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.52 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.22 million shares of worth $0.35 million or 2.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 92520.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.15 million in the company or a holder of 1.03% of company’s stock.