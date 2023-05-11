Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Has Recovered 29.63% So Far, But Another -46.94% Loss Cannot Be Ruled Out

In last trading session, Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) saw 31.01 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.25 trading at -$0.05 or -0.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.07B. That closing price of AFRM’s stock is at a discount of -234.45% from its 52-week high price of $40.97 and is indicating a premium of 29.63% from its 52-week low price of $8.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18.73 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 15.27 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.83 in the current quarter.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.41%, in the last five days AFRM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 05/10/23 when the stock touched $12.25 price level, adding 5.55% to its value on the day. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 26.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved 32.29% in past 5-day. Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) showed a performance of 4.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 44.13 million shares which calculate 4.1 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.56 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.66% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -46.94% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 51.02% for stock’s current value.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Affirm Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -21.63% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -47.01% while that of industry is 9.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -27.70% in the current quarter and calculating 16.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $389.67 million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $412.17 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $364.13 million and $359.68 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 7.00% while estimating it to be 14.60% for the next quarter.

AFRM Dividends

Affirm Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 78.54 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.90%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 78.54% institutions for Affirm Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors is the top institutional holder at AFRM for having 25.66 million shares of worth $314.31 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 10.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, which was holding about 19.99 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $244.82 million.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 21.13 million shares of worth $258.84 million or 9.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.46 million shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $91.39 million in the company or a holder of 3.19% of company’s stock.