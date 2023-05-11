Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Has Already Recovered 69.41%, But Another -45.88% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In last trading session, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) saw 1.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.85 trading at -$0.03 or -3.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.60M. That closing price of ACOR’s stock is at a discount of -45.88% from its 52-week high price of $1.24 and is indicating a premium of 69.41% from its 52-week low price of $0.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 820.65K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.28%, in the last five days ACOR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 05/08/23 when the stock touched $0.85 price level, adding 29.74% to its value on the day. Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 11.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved 73.69% in past 5-day. Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) showed a performance of 54.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.2 million shares which calculate 3.63 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 91.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1076.47% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1076.47% for stock’s current value.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 34.30% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 65.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 46.00%.

ACOR Dividends

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 09 and May 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.77% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.48 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.48% institutions for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP is the top institutional holder at ACOR for having 2.4 million shares of worth $1.84 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 9.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.87 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.67 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.16 million shares of worth $0.12 million or 0.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 76706.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $58810.0 in the company or a holder of 0.32% of company’s stock.