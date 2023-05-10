Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Shares Are Up 25.70% YTD

Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYME) has a beta value of 0.93 and has seen 1.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $622.64M, closed the last trade at $9.88 per share which meant it gained $1.12 on the day or 12.79% during that session. The ZYME stock price is -9.31% off its 52-week high price of $10.80 and 58.4% above the 52-week low of $4.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 562.77K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.56.

Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYME) trade information

Sporting 12.79% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the ZYME stock price touched $9.88 or saw a rise of 4.08%. Year-to-date, Zymeworks Inc. shares have moved 25.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYME) have changed 5.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.06, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $19.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -92.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 19.03% from current levels.

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zymeworks Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 23.81% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -221.58%, compared to 9.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 42.30% and 30.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -79.80%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $14.4 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $19.18 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $5.44 million and $3.97 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 164.60% for the current quarter and 383.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 42.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 146.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.00%.

ZYME Dividends

Zymeworks Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYME)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.12% with a share float percentage of 106.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zymeworks Inc. having a total of 128 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are EcoR1 Capital, LLC with over 7.57 million shares worth more than $59.49 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, EcoR1 Capital, LLC held 12.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Redmile Group, LLC, with the holding of over 6.18 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $48.54 million and represent 9.80% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.03% shares in the company for having 1.91 million shares of worth $15.02 million while later fund manager owns 0.46 million shares of worth $3.8 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.73% of company’s outstanding stock.