Will SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) has a beta value of 0.81 and has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $401.51M, closed the last trade at $5.74 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.53% during that session. The SIGA stock price is -370.21% off its 52-week high price of $26.99 and 10.98% above the 52-week low of $5.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 776.20K shares.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) trade information

Sporting 0.53% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the SIGA stock price touched $5.74 or saw a rise of 7.42%. Year-to-date, SIGA Technologies Inc. shares have moved -22.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) have changed -3.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.73.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -91.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -91.64% from current levels.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SIGA Technologies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -37.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 130.43%, compared to 11.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 59.20%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 24.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -49.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.00%.

SIGA Dividends

SIGA Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 42.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.20% with a share float percentage of 89.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SIGA Technologies Inc. having a total of 226 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.3 million shares worth more than $24.28 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 4.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Federated Hermes, Inc., with the holding of over 2.81 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.17 million and represent 3.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.47% shares in the company for having 1.19 million shares of worth $8.76 million while later fund manager owns 1.03 million shares of worth $7.05 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.27% of company’s outstanding stock.