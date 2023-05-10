Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Future Potential?

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) has a beta value of 1.74 and has seen 3.14 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.99B, closed the recent trade at $18.20 per share which meant it lost -$3.44 on the day or -15.90% during that session. The MODG stock price is -42.64% off its 52-week high price of $25.96 and 7.69% above the 52-week low of $16.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.54 million shares.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) trade information

Sporting -15.90% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the MODG stock price touched $18.20 or saw a rise of 19.47%. Year-to-date, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. shares have moved -7.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) have changed -19.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.85.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.66%, compared to -7.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -55.60% and -4.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.00%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.17 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.22 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.04 billion and $1.12 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.20% for the current quarter and 9.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -55.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.50%.

MODG Dividends

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 02 and August 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.29% with a share float percentage of 91.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. having a total of 444 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Providence Equity Partners L.l.c. with over 21.18 million shares worth more than $381.26 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Providence Equity Partners L.l.c. held 11.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 16.28 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $293.13 million and represent 8.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.33% shares in the company for having 4.32 million shares of worth $77.81 million while later fund manager owns 4.19 million shares of worth $75.47 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.26% of company’s outstanding stock.