Why Invest In Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) Stock?

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) has a beta value of 2.13 and has seen 1.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.32B, closed the last trade at $17.81 per share which meant it lost -$0.63 on the day or -3.42% during that session. The RVLV stock price is -89.05% off its 52-week high price of $33.67 and 4.44% above the 52-week low of $17.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.37 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.1.

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) trade information

Sporting -3.42% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the RVLV stock price touched $17.81 or saw a rise of 13.12%. Year-to-date, Revolve Group Inc. shares have moved -19.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) have changed -25.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -68.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.55% from current levels.

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Revolve Group Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -18.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -20.25%, compared to 14.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -54.50% and 12.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.40%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $285.49 million for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $284.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $290.05 million and $268.71 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -1.60% for the current quarter and 5.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 58.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -41.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

RVLV Dividends

Revolve Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 01 and August 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 128.86% with a share float percentage of 129.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Revolve Group Inc. having a total of 293 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with over 6.53 million shares worth more than $145.36 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC held 16.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 6.11 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $136.03 million and represent 14.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 11.55% shares in the company for having 4.71 million shares of worth $104.86 million while later fund manager owns 1.87 million shares of worth $50.6 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.58% of company’s outstanding stock.