Why Do You Need To Add Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS) To Your Portfolio?

Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $523.37M, closed the last trade at $9.08 per share which meant it gained $1.87 on the day or 25.94% during that session. The ARIS stock price is -159.69% off its 52-week high price of $23.58 and 26.32% above the 52-week low of $6.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 276.57K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.1.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) trade information

Sporting 25.94% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the ARIS stock price touched $9.08 or saw a rise of 5.42%. Year-to-date, Aris Water Solutions Inc. shares have moved -36.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) have changed 14.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -120.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.88% from current levels.

Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aris Water Solutions Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -45.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -11.69%, compared to 6.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 190.90% and 200.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.90%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $81.05 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $86.59 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $70.97 million and $76.39 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.20% for the current quarter and 13.40% for the next.

ARIS Dividends

Aris Water Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.36 at a share yield of 3.96%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.38% with a share float percentage of 101.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aris Water Solutions Inc. having a total of 138 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. with over 3.61 million shares worth more than $52.09 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. held 12.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Copeland Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 2.13 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.56 million and represent 7.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.64% shares in the company for having 2.3 million shares of worth $33.1 million while later fund manager owns 1.86 million shares of worth $28.74 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 6.17% of company’s outstanding stock.