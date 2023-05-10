Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN)?

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) has a beta value of 1.74 and has seen 8.17 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.25M, closed the recent trade at $0.86 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 15.79% during that session. The ADXN stock price is -404.65% off its 52-week high price of $4.34 and 36.05% above the 52-week low of $0.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 67500.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 377.81K shares.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) trade information

Sporting 15.79% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the ADXN stock price touched $0.86 or saw a rise of 14.0%. Year-to-date, Addex Therapeutics Ltd shares have moved 37.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) have changed 9.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.05, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.1% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.05 while the price target rests at a high of $1.05. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -22.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -22.09% from the levels at last check today.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 16.48% over the past 6 months.

ADXN Dividends

Addex Therapeutics Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.01% with a share float percentage of 18.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Addex Therapeutics Ltd having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 1.08 million shares worth more than $0.68 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, NEA Management Company, LLC held 5.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 72142.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $45456.0 and represent 0.38% of shares outstanding.