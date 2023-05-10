Why Buy Stock In Trinseo PLC (TSE)?

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) has a beta value of 1.46 and has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $527.96M, closed the last trade at $14.69 per share which meant it lost -$1.69 on the day or -10.32% during that session. The TSE stock price is -235.53% off its 52-week high price of $49.29 and -0.2% below the 52-week low of $14.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 398.67K shares.

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) trade information

Sporting -10.32% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the TSE stock price touched $14.69 or saw a rise of 21.36%. Year-to-date, Trinseo PLC shares have moved -35.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) have changed -32.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.32.

Trinseo PLC (TSE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Trinseo PLC shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -38.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 137.50%, compared to 12.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -107.30% and 108.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.40%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.12 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.14 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.43 billion and $1.18 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -21.50% for the current quarter and -3.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.30% over the past 5 years.

TSE Dividends

Trinseo PLC is expected to release its next earnings report between November 03 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.56 at a share yield of 3.81%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.97% with a share float percentage of 98.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Trinseo PLC having a total of 261 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are M&G Investment Management Ltd with over 7.63 million shares worth more than $173.16 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, M&G Investment Management Ltd held 21.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.81 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $131.99 million and represent 16.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 7.60% shares in the company for having 2.66 million shares of worth $61.59 million while later fund manager owns 1.3 million shares of worth $29.55 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.72% of company’s outstanding stock.