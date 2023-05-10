Why Buy Stock In Angi Inc. (ANGI)?

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) has a beta value of 1.63 and has seen 0.62 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.23B, closed the recent trade at $3.06 per share which meant it gained $0.56 on the day or 22.40% during that session. The ANGI stock price is -106.21% off its 52-week high price of $6.31 and 40.85% above the 52-week low of $1.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 710.75K shares.

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) trade information

Sporting 22.40% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the ANGI stock price touched $3.06 or saw a rise of 4.08%. Year-to-date, Angi Inc. shares have moved 30.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) have changed 40.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.89.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Angi Inc. (ANGI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Angi Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 57.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.18%, compared to 16.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20.00% and 33.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -11.80%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $437.88 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $440.62 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $515.78 million and $498.04 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -15.10% for the current quarter and -11.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.20% over the past 5 years.

ANGI Dividends

Angi Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.08% with a share float percentage of 90.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Angi Inc. having a total of 155 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Brown Advisory Inc. with over 9.65 million shares worth more than $29.97 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Brown Advisory Inc. held 11.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.44 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.01 million and represent 7.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.10% shares in the company for having 2.57 million shares of worth $7.97 million while later fund manager owns 2.2 million shares of worth $6.84 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.66% of company’s outstanding stock.