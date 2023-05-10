What Is So Great About SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU)?

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ICU) has seen 0.41 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.03M, closed the recent trade at $1.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.51 on the day or -26.33% during that session. The ICU stock price is -1438.46% off its 52-week high price of $22.00 and -14.69% below the 52-week low of $1.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 46150.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 112.36K shares.

Sporting -26.33% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the ICU stock price touched $1.43 or saw a rise of 31.9%. Year-to-date, SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation shares have moved -65.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -26.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ICU) have changed -34.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 71.4% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -249.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -249.65% from the levels at last check today.

The company’s shares have lost -78.11% over the past 6 months.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between May 17 and May 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Insiders own 87.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.09% with a share float percentage of 78.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cohen & Co Financial Management, Llc with over 0.62 million shares worth more than $2.56 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Cohen & Co Financial Management, Llc held 4.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, with the holding of over 0.62 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.56 million and represent 4.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.09% shares in the company for having 12590.0 shares of worth $37392.0 while later fund manager owns 3971.0 shares of worth $11793.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.