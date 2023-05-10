Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Chanson International Holding (CHSN) Lower

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) has seen 15.05 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.81M, closed the recent trade at $2.20 per share which meant it gained $0.61 on the day or 38.09% during that session. The CHSN stock price is -81.82% off its 52-week high price of $4.00 and 52.73% above the 52-week low of $1.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 467.44K shares.

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) trade information

Sporting 38.09% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the CHSN stock price touched $2.20 or saw a rise of 25.92%. Year-to-date, Chanson International Holding shares have moved -10.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) have changed 78.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 86260.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.16.

Chanson International Holding (CHSN) estimates and forecasts

CHSN Dividends

Chanson International Holding is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 47.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.00% with a share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chanson International Holding having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 17644.0 shares worth more than $38640.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.26% of shares outstanding.