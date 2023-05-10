Vuzix Corporation (VUZI): What Is Good About Stock?

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) has a beta value of 1.96 and has seen 2.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $271.50M, closed the last trade at $4.51 per share which meant it gained $0.45 on the day or 11.08% during that session. The VUZI stock price is -132.59% off its 52-week high price of $10.49 and 27.49% above the 52-week low of $3.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 672.08K shares.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) trade information

Sporting 11.08% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the VUZI stock price touched $4.51 or saw a rise of 0.88%. Year-to-date, Vuzix Corporation shares have moved 23.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) have changed 8.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 24.97.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vuzix Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 6.25%, compared to -12.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 6.30% and 6.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 50.70%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.69 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.15 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.5 million and $3.01 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 47.40% for the current quarter and 38.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 8.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 3.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

VUZI Dividends

Vuzix Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on May 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.93% with a share float percentage of 49.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vuzix Corporation having a total of 196 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 6.32 million shares worth more than $26.18 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 10.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.02 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.65 million and represent 6.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.70% shares in the company for having 3.6 million shares of worth $14.91 million while later fund manager owns 2.71 million shares of worth $11.23 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.29% of company’s outstanding stock.