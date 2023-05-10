Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Gain 27.08%, Marking Win By Bears

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) has a beta value of 1.52 and has seen 15.59 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.51M, closed the recent trade at $0.80 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 27.08% during that session. The VS stock price is -1775.0% off its 52-week high price of $15.00 and 52.5% above the 52-week low of $0.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.26 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Versus Systems Inc. (VS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.38.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) trade information

Sporting 27.08% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the VS stock price touched $0.80 or saw a rise of 25.23%. Year-to-date, Versus Systems Inc. shares have moved 64.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 40.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) have changed 39.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.02, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.57% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.02 while the price target rests at a high of $1.02. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -27.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -27.5% from the levels at last check today.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Versus Systems Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -76.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 84.13%, compared to 16.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 80.80% and 80.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 91.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $380k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $330k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $307.51k and $237.41k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 23.60% for the current quarter and 39.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 1.20% over the past 5 years.

VS Dividends

Versus Systems Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.00% with a share float percentage of 8.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Versus Systems Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management Llc with over 10884.0 shares worth more than $8456.0. As of Dec 30, 2022, Millennium Management Llc held 0.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 8075.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6274.0 and represent 0.10% of shares outstanding.