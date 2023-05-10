Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2023

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) has seen 1.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $374.30M, closed the last trade at $6.53 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 2.03% during that session. The TNYA stock price is -22.21% off its 52-week high price of $7.98 and 74.89% above the 52-week low of $1.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 571.24K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.56.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) trade information

Sporting 2.03% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the TNYA stock price touched $6.53 or saw a rise of 15.96%. Year-to-date, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 224.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) have changed 131.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 69.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -512.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -99.08% from current levels.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 238.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.96%, compared to 9.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 25.30% and 15.90% for the next quarter.

TNYA Dividends

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.82% with a share float percentage of 91.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 107 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Column Group LLC with over 9.4 million shares worth more than $61.38 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Column Group LLC held 14.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Casdin Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 6.08 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $39.69 million and represent 9.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.64% shares in the company for having 2.43 million shares of worth $15.88 million while later fund manager owns 2.08 million shares of worth $13.59 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.11% of company’s outstanding stock.