Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) has seen 5.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.46M, closed the last trade at $0.97 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 21.16% during that session. The STSS stock price is -110.31% off its 52-week high price of $2.04 and 19.59% above the 52-week low of $0.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 60.78K shares.

Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) trade information

Sporting 21.16% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the STSS stock price touched $0.97 or saw a rise of 14.91%. Year-to-date, Sharps Technology Inc. shares have moved -19.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) have changed -20.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.92.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1549.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1549.48% from current levels.

Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -4.57% over the past 6 months.

STSS Dividends

Sharps Technology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.87% with a share float percentage of 2.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sharps Technology Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HighTower Advisors, LLC with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $0.15 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, HighTower Advisors, LLC held 1.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Perkins Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 65500.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $79255.0 and represent 0.56% of shares outstanding.