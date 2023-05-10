Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) Slumps -9.39%, A Loss For Bears

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) has a beta value of 0.83 and has seen 1.5 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.08B, closed the recent trade at $34.08 per share which meant it lost -$3.53 on the day or -9.39% during that session. The RVNC stock price is -11.44% off its 52-week high price of $37.98 and 66.93% above the 52-week low of $11.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.29 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.69.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) trade information

Sporting -9.39% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the RVNC stock price touched $34.08 or saw a rise of 10.27%. Year-to-date, Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 84.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) have changed 8.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.17.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 60.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 43.47%, compared to 10.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 21.60% and 43.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 82.40%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $55.24 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $61.68 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $28.37 million and $29.02 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 94.70% for the current quarter and 112.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -4.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -17.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.60%.

RVNC Dividends

Revance Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 07 and August 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.97% with a share float percentage of 98.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Revance Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 281 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 9.48 million shares worth more than $175.0 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Capital World Investors held 11.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 7.07 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $130.58 million and represent 8.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and New Economy Fund (The). As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.85% shares in the company for having 6.58 million shares of worth $121.54 million while later fund manager owns 2.81 million shares of worth $90.51 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.35% of company’s outstanding stock.