MMTec Inc. (MTC) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2023

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) has a beta value of 2.26 and has seen 0.23 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $82.86M, closed the recent trade at $1.08 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 14.60% during that session. The MTC stock price is -667.59% off its 52-week high price of $8.29 and 43.52% above the 52-week low of $0.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.54 million shares.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) trade information

Sporting 14.60% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the MTC stock price touched $1.08 or saw a rise of 22.3%. Year-to-date, MMTec Inc. shares have moved 39.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) have changed -2.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 65990.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MMTec Inc. (MTC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -17.52% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.30% over the past 5 years.

MTC Dividends

MMTec Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on April 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.23% with a share float percentage of 0.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MMTec Inc. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ayrton Capital LLC with over 91228.0 shares worth more than $0.1 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Ayrton Capital LLC held 0.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, with the holding of over 50151.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $55166.0 and represent 0.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.09% shares in the company for having 80765.0 shares of worth $88841.0 while later fund manager owns 2683.0 shares of worth $2951.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.00% of company’s outstanding stock.