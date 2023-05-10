Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -18.52%

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) has seen 1.48 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.65B, closed the recent trade at $28.14 per share which meant it lost -$6.39 on the day or -18.52% during that session. The JXN stock price is -76.26% off its 52-week high price of $49.60 and 16.28% above the 52-week low of $23.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.13 million shares.

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) trade information

Sporting -18.52% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the JXN stock price touched $28.14 or saw a rise of 21.0%. Year-to-date, Jackson Financial Inc. shares have moved -19.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) have changed -23.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $39.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.76% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $35.00 while the price target rests at a high of $48.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -70.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -24.38% from the levels at last check today.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Jackson Financial Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1.60%, compared to 3.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -1.80% and 59.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -54.80%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.64 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.67 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.68 billion and $1.58 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -2.20% for the current quarter and 5.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 45.70% over the past 5 years.

JXN Dividends

Jackson Financial Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.48 at a share yield of 7.18%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.24% with a share float percentage of 92.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jackson Financial Inc. having a total of 424 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.47 million shares worth more than $294.74 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.41 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $223.05 million and represent 7.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Dodge & Cox Global Stock Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.09% shares in the company for having 2.5 million shares of worth $87.06 million while later fund manager owns 2.41 million shares of worth $83.89 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.98% of company’s outstanding stock.