Investor Trust Slackened After Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) Shares Gained By $0.28

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) has a beta value of 1.12 and has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $57.85M, closed the recent trade at $1.57 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 21.24% during that session. The CRVS stock price is 9.55% off its 52-week high price of $1.42 and 61.15% above the 52-week low of $0.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 248.56K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) trade information

Sporting 21.24% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the CRVS stock price touched $1.57. Year-to-date, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 84.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 38.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) have changed 26.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 59.01% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.50 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -154.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -122.93% from the levels at last check today.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 84.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 51.69%, compared to 10.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.30% and 75.00% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.10% over the past 5 years.

CRVS Dividends

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 07 and August 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.91% with a share float percentage of 47.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 50 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 6.94 million shares worth more than $10.83 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 14.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Adams Street Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 3.28 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.11 million and represent 7.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.83% shares in the company for having 0.85 million shares of worth $1.33 million while later fund manager owns 0.36 million shares of worth $0.56 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.77% of company’s outstanding stock.