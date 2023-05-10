Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) Share Prices Gained By $0.84

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) has a beta value of -0.07 and has seen 0.64 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.88M, closed the recent trade at $7.64 per share which meant it gained $0.84 on the day or 12.34% during that session. The NERV stock price is -99.87% off its 52-week high price of $15.27 and 83.51% above the 52-week low of $1.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 159.10K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.63.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) trade information

Sporting 12.34% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the NERV stock price touched $7.64 or saw a rise of 10.01%. Year-to-date, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares have moved 380.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 65.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) have changed 230.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 81750.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.50, which means that the shares’ value could drop -1.87% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -4.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.38% from the levels at last check today.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 183.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 54.24%, compared to 12.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 11.40% and 65.00% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.00% over the past 5 years.

NERV Dividends

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.17% with a share float percentage of 34.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Minerva Neurosciences Inc. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Federated Hermes, Inc. with over 1.2 million shares worth more than $1.92 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Federated Hermes, Inc. held 22.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.19 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.31 million and represent 3.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 12.17% shares in the company for having 0.65 million shares of worth $1.55 million while later fund manager owns 0.53 million shares of worth $1.28 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 10.00% of company’s outstanding stock.