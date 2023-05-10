Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Share Prices Dropped By -$0.39

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) has seen 15.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.52B, closed the last trade at $17.39 per share which meant it lost -$0.39 on the day or -2.19% during that session. The CPNG stock price is -22.94% off its 52-week high price of $21.38 and 48.36% above the 52-week low of $8.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.24 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Coupang Inc. (CPNG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.05.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

Sporting -2.19% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the CPNG stock price touched $17.39 or saw a rise of 2.58%. Year-to-date, Coupang Inc. shares have moved 18.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) have changed 11.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.81 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.31, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.20 while the price target rests at a high of $27.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -55.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 41.35% from current levels.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Coupang Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 1.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 620.00%, compared to 14.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 141.70% and 225.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.60%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.64 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.82 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $5.12 billion and $5.04 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.20% for the current quarter and 15.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 32.00% over the past 5 years.

CPNG Dividends

Coupang Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.77% with a share float percentage of 80.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coupang Inc. having a total of 511 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 426.16 million shares worth more than $6.27 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 26.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 128.23 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.89 billion and represent 8.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Europacific Growth Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.33% shares in the company for having 37.27 million shares of worth $596.37 million while later fund manager owns 24.31 million shares of worth $388.98 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.52% of company’s outstanding stock.