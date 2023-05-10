Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)’s 19.79% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) has seen 1.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.48M, closed the last trade at $0.56 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 19.79% during that session. The IMTE stock price is -2241.07% off its 52-week high price of $13.11 and 41.07% above the 52-week low of $0.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 155.30K shares.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) trade information

Sporting 19.79% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the IMTE stock price touched $0.56 or saw a rise of 6.67%. Year-to-date, Integrated Media Technology Limited shares have moved -19.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 42.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) have changed 42.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.84.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -15.27% over the past 6 months.

IMTE Dividends

Integrated Media Technology Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.23% with a share float percentage of 2.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Integrated Media Technology Limited having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.21 million shares worth more than $0.15 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 59581.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40967.0 and represent 0.29% of shares outstanding.