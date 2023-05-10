How Is The Honest Company Inc.(NASDAQ: HNST) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) has seen 1.99 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $154.75M, closed the last trade at $1.78 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 11.25% during that session. The HNST stock price is -153.37% off its 52-week high price of $4.51 and 17.42% above the 52-week low of $1.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 890.98K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Honest Company Inc. (HNST) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) trade information

Sporting 11.25% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the HNST stock price touched $1.78 or saw a rise of 4.81%. Year-to-date, The Honest Company Inc. shares have moved -40.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) have changed -4.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -180.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -12.36% from current levels.

The Honest Company Inc. (HNST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Honest Company Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -44.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.13%, compared to 10.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 18.80% and 9.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.10%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $71.52 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $79.78 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $68.72 million and $78.49 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.10% for the current quarter and 1.60% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -24.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 46.40%.

HNST Dividends

The Honest Company Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.02% with a share float percentage of 70.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Honest Company Inc. having a total of 173 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Institutional Venture Management XIII, LLC with over 10.42 million shares worth more than $31.36 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Institutional Venture Management XIII, LLC held 11.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.57 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.77 million and represent 4.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Meridian Contrarian Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.18% shares in the company for having 2.04 million shares of worth $6.13 million while later fund manager owns 1.79 million shares of worth $5.9 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.92% of company’s outstanding stock.