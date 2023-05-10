How Is Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) has a beta value of 2.22 and has seen 1.72 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.80M, closed the last trade at $6.90 per share which meant it gained $1.56 on the day or 29.21% during that session. The CUEN stock price is -210.87% off its 52-week high price of $21.45 and 71.74% above the 52-week low of $1.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 27.16K shares.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) trade information

Sporting 29.21% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the CUEN stock price touched $6.90 or saw a rise of 34.29%. Year-to-date, Cuentas Inc. shares have moved 192.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 51.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) have changed 36.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 20760.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.68.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 47.44% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.50% over the past 5 years.

CUEN Dividends

Cuentas Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 82.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.14% with a share float percentage of 34.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cuentas Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Platform Technology Partners with over 63600.0 shares worth more than $0.35 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Platform Technology Partners held 3.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Activest Wealth Management, with the holding of over 41868.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.23 million and represent 1.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.15% shares in the company for having 3164.0 shares of worth $7473.0 while later fund manager owns 740.0 shares of worth $6926.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.