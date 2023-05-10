How Is Arch Capital Group Ltd.(NASDAQ: ACGL) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has a beta value of 0.73 and has seen 0.93 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.82B, closed the recent trade at $76.74 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 0.17% during that session. The ACGL stock price is -0.23% off its 52-week high price of $76.92 and 46.51% above the 52-week low of $41.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.27 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.58.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) trade information

Sporting 0.17% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the ACGL stock price touched $76.74 or saw a rise of 0.52%. Year-to-date, Arch Capital Group Ltd. shares have moved 22.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) have changed 11.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.39.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Arch Capital Group Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 32.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 27.10%, compared to 10.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 17.90% and 328.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 31.60%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.14 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.99 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.68 billion and $2.45 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17.10% for the current quarter and 22.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -27.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.95%.

ACGL Dividends

Arch Capital Group Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between July 25 and July 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.17% with a share float percentage of 94.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arch Capital Group Ltd. having a total of 881 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 41.07 million shares worth more than $3.15 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, with the holding of over 31.13 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.39 billion and represent 8.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Artisan International Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.66% shares in the company for having 21.09 million shares of worth $1.62 billion while later fund manager owns 10.67 million shares of worth $819.11 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.86% of company’s outstanding stock.