H World Group Limited (HTHT) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 0.88 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.53B, closed the recent trade at $41.76 per share which meant it lost -$0.25 on the day or -0.58% during that session. The HTHT stock price is -28.16% off its 52-week high price of $53.52 and 41.62% above the 52-week low of $24.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.33 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that H World Group Limited (HTHT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.22.

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) trade information

Sporting -0.58% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the HTHT stock price touched $41.76 or saw a rise of 8.68%. Year-to-date, H World Group Limited shares have moved -1.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) have changed -15.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.6.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $407.35, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.75% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $359.66 while the price target rests at a high of $440.65. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -955.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -761.25% from the levels at last check today.

H World Group Limited (HTHT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that H World Group Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 22.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 254.12%, compared to 12.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 171.00% and 181.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 44.00%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $637.14 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $719.26 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $372.52 million and $469.92 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 71.00% for the current quarter and 53.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -292.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 26.05%.

HTHT Dividends

H World Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between May 29 and June 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.21 at a share yield of 0.50%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.15% with a share float percentage of 48.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with H World Group Limited having a total of 397 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 30.0 million shares worth more than $1.25 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, Invesco Ltd. held 9.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Schroder Investment Management Group, with the holding of over 15.22 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $631.99 million and represent 4.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and John Hancock Mutual Fds III-International Growth Fd. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 7.77% shares in the company for having 25.3 million shares of worth $1.05 billion while later fund manager owns 3.25 million shares of worth $134.98 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.00% of company’s outstanding stock.