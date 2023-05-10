Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) has seen 2.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.08M, closed the last trade at $8.05 per share which meant it gained $0.43 on the day or 5.64% during that session. The GFAI stock price is -358.39% off its 52-week high price of $36.90 and 52.67% above the 52-week low of $3.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.06 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) trade information

Sporting 5.64% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the GFAI stock price touched $8.05 or saw a rise of 10.06%. Year-to-date, Guardforce AI Co. Limited shares have moved 58.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -31.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) have changed -49.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -3.20% over the past 6 months, compared to 19.00% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -47.20% over the past 5 years.

GFAI Dividends

Guardforce AI Co. Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.27% with a share float percentage of 0.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Guardforce AI Co. Limited having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Jane Street Group, LLC with over 1351.0 shares worth more than $6852.0. As of Dec 30, 2022, Jane Street Group, LLC held 0.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtue Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 1000.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5072.0 and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.