Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) Shares Lost -$0.26 After Investor Confidence Dipped

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) has seen 4.66 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.62B, closed the last trade at $24.92 per share which meant it lost -$0.26 on the day or -1.03% during that session. The EDR stock price is -5.38% off its 52-week high price of $26.26 and 30.1% above the 52-week low of $17.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.69 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.31.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) trade information

Sporting -1.03% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the EDR stock price touched $24.92 or saw a rise of 4.12%. Year-to-date, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. shares have moved 10.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) have changed 4.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.81 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $32.45, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $28.00 while the price target rests at a high of $41.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -64.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -12.36% from current levels.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 22.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 98.55%, compared to -11.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 6.90% and 17.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.90%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.57 billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.44 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.47 billion and $1.31 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.20% for the current quarter and 10.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 27.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 140.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 28.00%.

EDR Dividends

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.05% with a share float percentage of 97.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. having a total of 238 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Silver Lake Group, LLC with over 91.98 million shares worth more than $2.07 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, Silver Lake Group, LLC held 40.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, with the holding of over 21.04 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $474.21 million and represent 9.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.75% shares in the company for having 3.99 million shares of worth $89.83 million while later fund manager owns 3.03 million shares of worth $68.27 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.33% of company’s outstanding stock.