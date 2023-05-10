Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) Forecast To Gain 21.25% To Hit Consensus Price Target

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.18B, closed the recent trade at $30.24 per share which meant it lost -$2.21 on the day or -6.83% during that session. The BROS stock price is -79.17% off its 52-week high price of $54.18 and 33.7% above the 52-week low of $20.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 956.36K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) trade information

Sporting -6.83% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the BROS stock price touched $30.24 or saw a rise of 9.19%. Year-to-date, Dutch Bros Inc. shares have moved 7.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) have changed -8.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $38.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.25% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $53.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -75.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.79% from the levels at last check today.

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dutch Bros Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.00%, compared to 22.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50.00% and 80.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 33.50%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $197.27 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $254.94 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $152.16 million and $186.38 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 29.60% for the current quarter and 36.80% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 66.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 61.00%.

BROS Dividends

Dutch Bros Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.11% with a share float percentage of 65.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dutch Bros Inc. having a total of 239 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 6.2 million shares worth more than $186.27 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, FMR, LLC held 13.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.43 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $102.9 million and represent 7.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.73% shares in the company for having 1.25 million shares of worth $37.41 million while later fund manager owns 1.06 million shares of worth $31.71 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.31% of company’s outstanding stock.