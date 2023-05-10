Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) Disappoints Wall Street With 6.93% Stock Price Gain

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 1.02 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.93B, closed the recent trade at $62.38 per share which meant it gained $4.04 on the day or 6.93% during that session. The DAR stock price is -40.41% off its 52-week high price of $87.59 and 17.01% above the 52-week low of $51.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.40 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.44.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) trade information

Sporting 6.93% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the DAR stock price touched $62.38 or saw a rise of 4.34%. Year-to-date, Darling Ingredients Inc. shares have moved -0.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) have changed 4.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $90.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.3% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $65.00 while the price target rests at a high of $121.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -93.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4.2% from the levels at last check today.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Darling Ingredients Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -22.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.20%, compared to 7.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 17.10% and 26.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.60%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.78 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.82 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.65 billion and $1.61 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.70% for the current quarter and 12.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 52.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 15.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 42.99%.

DAR Dividends

Darling Ingredients Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.34% with a share float percentage of 103.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Darling Ingredients Inc. having a total of 878 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 20.86 million shares worth more than $1.31 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 13.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 16.15 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.01 billion and represent 10.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.12% shares in the company for having 4.99 million shares of worth $315.78 million while later fund manager owns 4.87 million shares of worth $304.68 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.04% of company’s outstanding stock.